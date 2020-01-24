Europe Intraoperative Imaging Market Competitive Analysis: Siemens, Brainlab AG, Shimadzu Corporation, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, IMRIS

The Europe Intraoperative Imaging Market report provides top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market-related factors that play key role in better decision making. As per the DBMR team predictions cited in this report, the market will grow with a specific CAGR value in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This report estimates the existing state of the market, market size and market share, revenue generated from the product sale, and necessary changes required in the future products. This report estimates the existing state of the market, market size and market share, revenue generated from the product sale, and necessary changes required in the future products.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe intraoperative imaging market are Medtronic, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens, Brainlab AG, Shimadzu Corporation, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, IMRIS, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, NeuroLogica Corp. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, ESAOTE SPA, Medistim, Hitachi, Ltd. among others.

Europe Intraoperative Imaging Market By Product (Mobile C-Arms Systems, Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Intraoperative Ultrasound Systems, Intraoperative Computed Tomography), Application (Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Trauma Surgery, Spine Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Oncology Surgery, ENT Surgery, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), Country (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Europe intraoperative imaging market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This increase in market value can be attributed to the rising acceptance of minimally invasive surgeries and image-guided operation surgeries.

Market Definition:

Intraoperative imaging is the setup of the operating room that enables surgeons to picture the person using an MRI scanner while the person is undergoing surgery, in particular brain surgery. This reduces the danger of having injury to critical components of the brain. Intraoperative imaging makes it possible to locate deep-seated tumors, in the brain, and to monitor procedures where a catheter or applicator is placed and essential buildings should not be damaged.

Market Drivers

Growing geriatric population and resulting increase in the incidence of chronic disease, drives the market growth

Increasing tolerance for minimally invasive surgery, drives the market growth

Necessity of advanced imaging for orthopedic or neurological surgery, drives the market growth

Increasing demand for advanced imaging technology, drives the growth of market

Market Restraints

High cost of intraoperative imaging devices, impact the growth of market

Stringent regulatory guidelines by government, is hampering the growth of the market

Product recall, is another restraint which impacts the growth of market

Increasing patient safety issues and various regulatory procedures, can impede the growth of the market

Segmentation:

By Product

Mobile C-Arms Systems

Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Intraoperative Ultrasound Systems

Intraoperative Computed Tomography

By Application

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic surgery

Trauma Surgery

Spine Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Oncology surgery

ENT surgery

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Country

Germany

Italy

U.K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Brainlab has introduced a Loop-X Mobile intraoperative imaging robot which brings a new level for versatility for any surgical procedure. Automates the visualization of process measures and robotically moves with the operation and on order, the unit is in contact with other tools, such as robotic arms, and with the surgeon and personnel.

In May 2018, Christie Innomed is introducing Ziehm Vision RFD 3D for Unparalleled Surgical Imaging. Based on more than a span of experience in 3D imaging, Ziehm Vision RFD 3D bundles of 2D and 3D functionality improve intraoperative control, reduce the necessity for postoperative CT scans and mitigate unnecessary revision surgery. With the launch of this product company extended its portfolio and improved market size.

Competitive Analysis:

Europe intraoperative imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of intraoperative imaging market for Europe.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of Europe intraoperative imaging market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

