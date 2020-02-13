Europe Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Supply, Growth Rate by Segments to 2022

Overview

The manufacturing industry of Europe is the foremost contributor to economic growth in the region. It provides huge business opportunities for domestic and global players and creates a plethora of employment opportunities. In Europe, the initiative – Europe 2020 Agenda, digitalization and information communication technology (ICT) are the major growth propellants.

Today, the adoption of most of the new manufacturing intelligence solutions has been changing the face of the manufacturing industry landscape. Over the next few decades, Europe region is expected to become the manufacturing powerhouse due to rising government initiatives, adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), FDI inflows, M&A and strategic collaboration in the manufacturing industry.

Market Analysis

The Europe EMI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period 2016–2022. At present, the increasing pressure to reduce operational costs, new revenue business model, the need for better decision making, dynamic operation model, adoption of sensor technologies, robotics, IIoT, Industry 4.0 concept, and advanced cloud computing have led a huge demand for EMI in the manufacturing industry. The larger enterprises are moving towards the adoption of sensor technologies in internal and external (plants) businesses to access real-time information about their manufacturing processes.

The Europe EMI market is analyzed based on product type – software and services; industry type; enterprise type; and countries – the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, and Czech Republic. The services segment holds the major market share compared to software segment. The discrete manufacturing industry segment is expected to hold the major market share compared to process manufacturing industry.

Geographical segmentation

The countries covered in this report are Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Others. The UK, Germany, France and Italy are expected to outperform for EMI adoption followed by Poland, the Netherlands and Czech Republic.

Key Vendors

The key players covered in this report are ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Schneider Electric SE, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Honeywell Inc., HP Inc., Iconics Inc., Acumence, Parsec Automation Corp., etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report gives an opportunity to the players to improve their current business approach by providing strategic intelligence about the competition and the importance of manufacturing intelligence system in the European region.

The report includes a detailed competitive benchmarking of the leading industry players based on metrics such as company profile, financial health, business objectives, business strategy and SWOT analysis.

Benefits

The study covers and analyzes the “Europe EMI” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

This report provides complete details of market trends and industry trends about the EMI adoption and usage rate in the various manufacturing industry sectors. The report provides business opportunities for various key stakeholders by providing an in-depth analysis of adoption and demand for EMI.

The report provides complete details about major trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in each industry vertical. This business information helps the key stakeholders to understand the current and future market outlook to focus/expand/invest in various products and services and can target specific verticals to offer the EMI software and service in the market. Further, this report provides the complete details about the usage and adoption rate of cloud deployment models in various industries.

The report can be tailored as per the specific info required by the users. The customization of the report is available based on countries, vendor profiles, and industry types.