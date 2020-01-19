Europe Electric Vehicle Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

Europe Electric Vehicle Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



An electric car is powered using an electric motor instead of a normal gasoline engine. Electric vehicle or EV use energy stored within rechargeable batteries for operating the electric motor that has the capability to rotate wheels. These electric vehicles are recharged using common household electricity.

The electric motor receives energy from a controller that regulates power on the basis of accelerator pedal used by a driver. Electric cars have a higher advantage over normal vehicles as it produces no tailpipe emissions and also reduces dependency on oil thereby making it cheaper to operate. The process of producing electricity in these cars move the emissions upstream towards utility company’s smokestacks.

The dirty electricity that is used in electric cars lowers the collective carbon footprint thus leading to high utility and growth of electric vehicles. Electric motors develop the highest torque that ranges from zero rpm to 60 acceleration times faster. Electric vehicles use different types of electric motors that can be dc, ac, or even three-phase ac induction as well. There is no one electric motor that is optimal for all vehicles and the changes are made according to its type and power capacity. Motor selection criteria for different vehicles include variable speed needs, operating voltage, power needs, and physical space limitations.

Electric Vehicle market for Europe has been bifurcated into vehicle type, type, and geography. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Battery electric vehicles held the largest share with the easy availability of rechargeable batteries and nearby gas stations have acted as some of the major drivers that have driven overall demand for battery electric vehicles. On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers. The growing demand for fuel-efficient cars that may be environmentally sustainable has resulted in passenger cars forming the leading segment. Electric cars have seen a surge in the last few years with more focus being given to the development and widespread commercialization of electric cars. The two-wheelers segment has formed has been another major market holding segment and is further expected to grow in future as well.

Europe is home to some of the biggest car manufacturers that are focused on continuous innovation and development. These automobile manufacturers are working to develop more environmentally sustainable vehicles that can be operated using a non-renewable source of energy. All these factors have together resulted in high demand for electric vehicles in Europe.

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2016

• Estimated Year – 2017

• Forecast Period – 2017 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred in order to gain insights about the Europe Electric Vehicle Market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the regional and country-wise size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Europe Electric Vehicle Market globally.

Some of the key players of the Europe Electric Vehicle Market include:

• BMW

• Mercedes Benz

• Bollinger

• Bollore

• Microlino

• Mistubishi

• Nissan

• Peugeot

• Smart

• Tesla

• ABB

• Eaton

• AVL

• Alfen

• Delphi Automotive

• Volkswage

Key Target Audience:

• Electric Vehicles and related devices manufacturers

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists and startup companies

• Solutions providers and Component suppliers

• Software, technology providers and Electric Vehicle Market Investors

• Component and device suppliers and distributors

• A government, Legislative and Regulatory Bodies

• Associations, organizations, forums, and alliances related to transportation industries

• Traders and Stakeholders Operating In the Sector

• Electric Vehicle related service providers

The scope of the Europe Electric Vehicle Market:

The research report segments Europe Electric Vehicle market based on type, vehicle type, and geography.

Europe Electric Vehicle Market, By Type:

• Battery Electric Vehicle

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Europe Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:

• Two Wheeler

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Europe Electric Vehicle Market, By Geography:

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Russia

• Spain

• Others

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of UK Electric Vehicle market

• Breakdown of Germany Electric Vehicle market

• Breakdown of Italy Electric Vehicle market

• Breakdown of France Electric Vehicle market

• Breakdown of Russia Electric Vehicle market

• Breakdown of Spain Electric Vehicle market

• Breakdown of Others Electric Vehicle market

