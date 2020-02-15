Europe Dental Implant Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the Europe Dental Implant Market By Product Type (Titanium Dental Implant and Zirconium Dental Implant), By End-user (Hospitals and Dental Clinics), and By Countries (Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Italy).

Research Overview

Infoholic Research predicts that the Europe dental implant market will grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period 2019–2025. Dental implant is a tooth like structure made of hybrid material such as titanium or zirconium, which are also known as frames or metal posts. These implants are surgically implanted/positioned into the jawbone beneath the gum line. These implants are mounted with dentures and crowns and bridges. These implants provide adequate bone support and bind the implanted structures for a long-term success. The market in Europe is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period due to growing awareness and increased adoption of dental restoration. The major driver contributing to the growth of the market is the increase in the elderly population and the migration of patients from Western Europe to Eastern Europe for affordable dental treatment. Germany has one of the most advanced healthcare systems with a wide range of medical facilities across the country. Europe is considered one of the largest markets for advancement in dental technologies and is likely to have the highest investment in the dentistry market soon.

Government initiatives towards improvising standard healthcare infrastructure and increased focus on healthcare expenditure is helping these countries to focus on offering high quality healthcare. Apart from this, Eastern European governments and dental organizations are working hard to promote the advanced dental treatments available in the market. Also, there has been a significant increase in the number of practicing dentists in Europe over the past few years. In terms of the vendor scenario, leading players such as Dentsply Sirona and Straumann have large customer bases in European countries. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period because of the presence of several market vendors that manufacture dental implants. Further, the presence of a strong dental healthcare provision framework inspires individuals to visit the dental clinics for regular check-ups, which will drive the growth of this market.

Segmentation by Product Type:

Titanium dental implants

Zirconium dental implants

Titanium dental implants segment has the highest market shareholder in 2018 and is estimated to grow with a similar trend during the forecast period. Titanium has strength, low density, and corrosion-resistant. At present, four grades of pure titanium (Ti) and three alloys of titanium (Ti-6Al-4V, Ti-6Al-4V extra-low components and Ti-Al-Nb) are being used in dental implant industry.

The zirconium dental implant segment is growing at a slow rate and is expected to serve as an alternative to titanium dental implant for a large number of people in the coming years. The market has high potential across the globe and most of the dentists are focusing in providing high quality and cost-effective dental implants.

Segmentation by End-users:

Hospitals

Dental clinics

In 2018, hospitals led the maximum revenue in the dental implant market with large volumes of dental restoration and cosmetic dentistry procedures.

Segmentation by Countries:

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

In terms of country analysis, Germany has the advanced healthcare systems with a wide range of medical facilities across the country. The region growth accounted from the top countries like Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. Most of the European countries have highest penetration rate of dental implants when compared to other countries except South Korea, which has the highest penetration rate per 10,000 adults. The increases in oral awareness and surgical procedures is one of the primary reasons supported with increase in incidence of oral diseases.

Competitive Analysis – The competition among leading vendors is due to the availability of a wide range of dental implants with different brand names in the market. The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain market stronghold. Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and the fluctuating prices are key factors that confront the market. The vendors have strong focus on understanding the customer base by creating awareness and initiatives to generate knowledge about their products and upcoming technologically advanced dental implants. The competition is growing among the healthcare service providers – hospitals and dental clinics where the customer groups are being consolidated for adopting different dental restoration. Most of the companies focus on developing products in less time and fasten the regulation process with effective means to commercialize the product early into the market to stay dominant.

