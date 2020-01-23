Newly published study “Europe Construction & Demolition Robots Market by Product Type, Automation Degree, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook

Europe robotics technology market in construction industry reached $282.2 million in 2018, representing the third largest regional market in the world owing to a high adoption rate of all types of construction robotics across the region.

Highlighted with 18 tables and 37 figures, this 138-page report “Robotics Technology in Construction Industry: Europe Market by Product Type, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Country 2014-2025” is based on a comprehensive research of Europe robotics technology market in construction industry by analyzing the entire regional market and its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe robotics technology market in construction industry in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Country.

Based on product type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• UAVs

• Traditional Robots

• Robotic ARMs

• Exoskeletons

On basis of robot function, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

• Inspection and Surveillance Robotics

• Demolition Robots

• Bricklaying Robots

• Concrete Structural Erection Robots

• 3D Printing Robots

• Others

On basis of application, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) provided in each section.

• Public Infrastructure

• Commercial and Residential Buildings

• Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition

• Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by product type and robot function over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe robotics technology market for construction industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players listed in the report are as mentioned below

Advanced Construction Robotics

Apis Cor

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Brokk AB

Conjet AB

Construction Robotics, LLC

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Fastbrick Robotics Limited

Fujita Corporation

Husqvarna Group

Komatsu Limited

Lifco AB

MX3D

nLink Construction Robotics

Sarcos Corporation

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH

Yingchuang Building Technique Co.

U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

Few Chapters from Table of Contents

[Table of Contents

1 Introduction 5

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 5

1.1.1 Industry Definition 5

1.1.2 Research Scope 6

1.2 Research Methodology 7

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 7

1.2.2 Market Assumption 8

1.2.3 Secondary Data 8

1.2.4 Primary Data 8

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 9

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 10

1.2.7 Research Limitations 11

1.3 Executive Summary 12

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 14

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 14

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 16

2.]

Continued…

