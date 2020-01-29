Europe Ceramic Balls Market Forecast Till 2027 with Key Competitors – Axens, CoorsTek, Inc., Devson Catalyst Pvt. Ltd, Global Precision Ball & Roller, IIndustrie Bitossi, Industrial Tectonics Inc., MetalBall

Key Questions

It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Europe Ceramic Balls market's growth in terms of revenue.

The key players influencing the market are:

Axens

CoorsTek, Inc.

Devson Catalyst Pvt. Ltd

Global Precision Ball & Roller

IIndustrie Bitossi

Industrial Tectonics Inc.

MetalBall

Preciball SA

Topack Ceramics Pvt. Ltd

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.



Strategic Insights

Merger & acquisition and expansion were observed as the most adopted strategies in Europe ceramic balls market. Few of the recent developments in the Europe ceramic balls market are listed below:

2018: CoorsTek, Inc. opened a research and development (R&D) center in Uden, The Netherlands. The new R&D center is closely connected with the R&D teams of the company in Japan and the United States, which is involved in developing technical ceramics capabilities to support CoorsTek customers around the world.

2016: Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd., and Kyocera Corporation collaborated to start the development and production of nitride ceramic components.

2016: CoorsTek, Inc. invested $120 million for the development of a new center for advanced materials in Colorado. The investment will support the rapid development of new materials helping customers to solve the challenges with the high-performance properties of advanced ceramics. The CoorsTek Center for Advanced Materials is a modern facility which combines the experience of the experts and the tools needed for innovation.

Europe Ceramic Balls Market aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

