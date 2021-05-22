Europe Butyric Acid Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Europe Butyric Acid Market By Type (Natural Butyric Acid, Synthetic Butyric Acid), Derivatives (Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate, Others), End-User (Animal Feed, Chemical Intermediate, Food & Flavours, Pharmaceuticals, Inks, Paints & Coatings, Perfumes, Others), Countries (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Butyric acid is a colourless saturated short-chain fatty acid, having an unpleasant odour. It is a carboxylic acid found in butter, cheese and has an unpleasant odour and sour taste, with a sweetish after taste. This fatty acid occurs in the form of esters in animal fats and plant oils. It is a short chain fatty acid found in milk, especially in goat, sheep and buffalo milk. It is also known as systematic butanoic acid. Due to its highly acidic nature, safety measures are taken by equipping PVC gloves, protective eye goggles and shoes are used while handling butyric acid.

Butyric acid is naturally produced by fermentation of bacteria with undigested carbohydrates in the body or it can be produced in labs by reaction of other aldehydes of butyric acid. Butyrate is salt of butyric/butanoic acid.

Sodium butyrate, calcium butyrate, potassium butyrate, magnesium butyrate, tri-butyrin etc. are some of butyric acid derivatives. Amongst all sodium and calcium butyrate are widely consumed by the animal feed. Butyric acid salts are primarily used for boosting animal colon and gastrointestinal health and to increase the overall meat yield from the animal.

The butyric acid has benefits and is used in various applications hence companies are producing and launching the products to fulfil the customers demand from different sources to provide benefits. To fulfil the growing demand of butyric acid some companies are expanding their business in different region thus butyric acid market is growing.

Europe butyric acid market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of around 7.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Europe Butyric Acid Market

Europe butyric acid market is segmented into four notable segments which are by three notable segments which are type, derivatives and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into synthetic butyric acid and natural butyric acid.

On the basis of derivatives, the market is segmented into sodium butyrate, calcium butyrate others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into animal feed, chemical intermediate, food & flavors, pharmaceuticals, inks, paints & coatings, perfumes and others.

Competitive Analysis: Europe Butyric Acid Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Snowco Industrial, Nutrients Scientific, Aldon Corporation, Yufeng International Co., Ltd, Zhonglan Industry Co.,Ltd., Weifang Qiyi Chemical Co., Ltd., ELiE Health Solutions, Kemin Industries, Inc, OXEA GmbH, Perstorp Holding AB, Advanced Biotech, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd., Vigon International, Green Biologics Limited, Consolidated Chemical & Solvents LLC., Axxence Aromatic GmbH, Augustus Oils Ltd., Ennolys.

Product Launch

In May 2017, Celanese Corporation a leading producer of specialty chemicals solutions increased its selling prices on the products- Isobutyric Anhydride, N-Butyric Anhydride and Propionic Anhydride in Europe. As it is the leading production company for chemical solutions, the products are sold at a good rate leading to its market growth and expansion.

In April, Ennolys company inaugurated its new industrial tools as a part of 20-million-euro multi-year investment program. Company developed a wide range of natural aromatic products through fermentation.

Research Methodology: Europe Butyric Acid Market

