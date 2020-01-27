Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software Market | In-Depth Swot Analysis and Future Forecast

Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software Market By Component (Software and Services), Product Type (Customer Identity Management Software, Transaction Monitoring Software, Currency Transaction Reporting Software, Compliance Management Software, and Others), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Organization and Small & Medium Organization), Application (Spend Analytics, Vendor Management, Contract Management, and Others), End-Market (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Government, Healthcare, Defense, Transport and Logistics, Energy & Utilities, and Others), Country (Germany, U.K, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, and Rest of Europe), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

The major players covered in the report are Fenergo, Jumio, SYNECHRON, WNS (Holdings) Ltd, Wipro Limited, SWIFT, Comarch SA, InfrasoftTech, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, Reed Business Information Limited (ACCUITY), Global RADAR, Fiserv, Inc, Fair Isaac Corporation, BAE Systems, NICE ACTIMIZE, AML Partners, ACI Worldwide, Inc., SAS Institute Inc. among other players domestic and global. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Analysis and Insights: Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software Market

Anti-money laundering software market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 and expected to reach USD 1,047.22 million by 2026 from USD 315.65 million in 2018. Increasing money laundering activities especially in the banking financial sector and stringent government regulation for laundering activities are the factors for the market growth.

Anti-money laundering is a set of laws, regulations, and procedures that use for preventing criminals from hiding illegally obtained funds as legitimate income. For instance, AML regulations require that banks and other financial institutions that issue credit or allow customers to open deposit accounts follow rules to ensure they are not aiding in money-laundering.

Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Scope and Market Size

Europe anti-money laundering software market is segmented of the basis of component, product type, deployment model, organization size, application and end market. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software Market, By Application

Based on component, the market is segmented into software and services. Software accounted the largest market due to rising deployment of antimony laundering software in the various verticals. For instance, in September 2019, U.K. headquartered bank HSBC has deployed an automated anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions screening system in its global trade and receivables finance (GTRF) business.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into customer identity management software, transaction monitoring software, currency transaction reporting software, compliance management software, and others.

Based on deployment model the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. On-premise segment accounted for largest market share as the large organization are mostly prefer the on premise solutions as it provide all authority to the organization itself. For instance, Wynyard Group had received a contract form Bin Belaila Exchange for installing anti-money laundering (AML) software. This software especially designed for financial institutions, as this solution is simple and easy to deploy with existing business operation.

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into large organization and small & medium organization. The large organization accounted largest market share due to huge investment from the large organization towards securing their data as well as money.

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Country Level Analysis

Europe anti-money laundering software market is analysed and market size information is provided by component, product type, deployment model, organization size, application and end market as referenced above.

The countries covered in the anti-money laundering software market report are Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, and rest of Europe in Europe.

Europe anti-money laundering software market is growing due to the rising finance fraud case, which is a major factor that enforce the tech-giants to develop such solution that help the country to minimize the fraud case associated with money. For instance, in U.K. on-line retailer fraud has risen by 29% in 2018 when compared to 2017.

High Amount of Investment Done by Tech-Giants to Innovate the Software Solutions of Anti-Money Laundering Software Market

Europe anti-money laundering software market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for anti-money laundering software market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in ICT regulatory scenarios and their impact on the anti-money laundering software market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Share Analysis

Europe anti-money laundering software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Europe anti-money laundering software market.

For instance,

In April 2019, Reed Business Information Limited, Launched AI-powered financial crime compliance, for detecting and prioritising high risks individuals. The solution is called Firco Automated Alert Reduction; this will help to increase the accuracy of the KYC process. It also provides filters for financial crime and reduces the significant burden on large-scale compliance organizations. This will help company to save the time on false positives.

In September 2019, Zenus Bank selected NICE Ltd, to create a cloud-based financial crime strategy for both compliance with money laundering and prevention of corporate fraud with AML and Fraud SaaS Essentials solutions. This recognition will help company in creating goodwill throughout the world.

This will help the company in expanding its business though new segments such as investment and partnership other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for Anti Money Laundering s through expanded model range.

