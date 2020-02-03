Europe 900 Series Cooking Equipment Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Europe 900 Series Cooking Equipment Market was valued US$ 51.74 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 60.15 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 1.9% during forecast period.

The market is driven by factors such as 900 series cooking equipment are used in commercial kitchens of full-service restaurants, luxury hotels & restaurants, and institutional caterers for cooking food. These equipment are the basic requirements for any big commercial involved in cooking and catering business. These equipment are also commonly used in hotels, full-service restaurants, commercial institutes, popular QSRs, and budgetary hotels. This equipment reduces labour cost, improve food safety, and minimize operational cost.

Furthermore, the rapid changes in lifestyle and toward outside food, restaurants are gaining increased popularity among people. Furthermore, growth in popularity of creative cooking and baking among consumers results in a variety of dining out options for consumers. Thus, restaurants invest in different types of cooking equipment, to offer the best services to the customer, which further drive the growth of Europe 900 series cooking equipment market. The emerging trend for bigger, open kitchen spaces have been witnessed in the fast food chains to show consumers how the food is prepared, thus showing off the fancy equipment being used by them.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/31700

Additionally, an increase in investments in cooking equipment and replacements are projected to drive Europe 900 series cooking equipment market. At the same time, high installation cost and integration capabilities required for the initial setup are expected to hamper the growth of Europe 900 series cooking equipment market. Favorable government regulations and the surge in demand for energy-efficient equipment are further projected to open new avenues for the manufacturers, thereby driving the market growth.

According to the end user, full-service restaurants held for the highest share of Europe 900 series cooking equipment market, in 2017 and is expected to maintain its growth at the considerable CAGR of XX%. Growth in economic scenario after recession and upsurge in the standard of living have increased the number of people dining out in luxurious hotels in Europe. These full-service restaurants offer an extensive variety of food & beverages along with other facilities like accommodation and luxury amenities. Luxury dining is also popular among high-income tourists and affluent customers. Ongoing trends of luxury dining and tourism are expected to drive the growth of Europe 900 series cooking equipment market for full-service restaurants. However, the quick service restaurants segment is expected to positively impact the 900 series cooking equipment market over the forecast period. This is majorly due to the rise in the trend of international QSR outlets and the opening of new QSR brands.

Among the country, the UK accounted for the highest market share, in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX%. UK and Germany, together hold for about XX% of Europe 900 series cooking equipment market in 2017, with the former constituting around XX%. From a growth perspective, the UK and Germany are the two potential markets, anticipated to witness higher growth rates over the forecast period. Installation of 900 series cooking equipment in commercial kitchens improve work quality, raise efficiency, and fewer costs. Easy affordability and growth in application areas for 900 series cooking equipment across various verticals drive the market growth in these countries.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the Europe 900 series cooking equipment market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Europe 900 series cooking equipment market.

Scope of Europe 900 Series Cooking Equipment Market:

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/31700

Europe 900 Series Cooking Equipment Market, By Product Type:

• Ambient Worktops

• Base Unit Ovens

• Boiling Kettles

• Bratt Pans

• Fryers

• Griddles

• Hobs

• Pasta Cookers

• Others

Europe 900 Series Cooking Equipment Market, By End User:

• Full-Service Restaurants

• Institutional Canteen

• Hotel & Resorts

• Quick Service Restaurants

Europe 900 Series Cooking Equipment Market, By Country:

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Charvet

• Rosinox

• Capic

• Ali Group

• AB Electrolux

• ATA Srl

• Fagor Industrial

• Illinois Tool Works Inc.

• MKN

• Modular Professional Srl

• The Middleby Corporation

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Europe 900 Series Cooking Equipment Market Report at:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/europe-900-series-cooking-equipment-market/31700/

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary : Europe PTFE Membrane Market, by Market Value (US$ Mn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends in Europe PTFE Membrane Market and Emerging Technologies

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com