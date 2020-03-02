Ethyl Alcohol Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Ethyl Alcohol Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The ethyl alcohol market consists of sales of ethyl alcohol and related services. Ethyl alcohol is used as a solvent in the synthesis of other organic chemicals, as an ingredient in alcoholic beverages like beer, wine or brandy, and as a gasoline additive in the automotive industry. Ethyl alcohol also known as ethanol or grain alcohol is a volatile, flammable, colorless liquid industrially used as a chemical intermediate to make pharmaceutical ingredients or as a solvent.

The global ethyl alcohol manufacturing market was worth $493.49 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% and reach $657.24 billion by 2023.

The ethyl alcohol market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America was the largest region in the ethyl alcohol market.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Ethyl Alcohol market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Companies are increasingly producing ethanol from corn and sugar in the ethyl alcohol market. Ethanol is produced from corn by dry milling process. In this process, corn kernel is prepared into flour or mash, which is then mixed with water. It is purified through distillation and dehydration to create ethanol. The rising demand for liquid fuels in the transportation industry, global rising demand for oil, and negative consequences of global warming have contributed to the increased use of corn-based sugar to produce ethanol, thereby reducing global warming gases. It can be used in many of today`s passenger cars and trucks as a substitute for burning gasoline.

Some of the major players involved in the Ethyl Alcohol market are Advanced Bioenergy LLC, Andersons Ethanol Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Aventine Renewable Energy, Braskem, British Petroleum, Cargill Corporation, Green Plains Inc., Kirin Holding Company, LyondellBasell Industries NV.

