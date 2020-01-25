Essential Oil Blends Market Set to Witness Steady Growth through 2019 – 2027

Global Essential Oil Blends market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Essential Oil Blends market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Essential Oil Blends market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Essential Oil Blends market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Essential Oil Blends market report:

What opportunities are present for the Essential Oil Blends market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Essential Oil Blends ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Essential Oil Blends being utilized?

How many units of Essential Oil Blends is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the essential oil blends market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of source, the essential oil blends market has been segmented as-

Fruits

Flowers

Spices

Others (Fruit/ vegetable Peels, seeds, woods, stem, leaves, etc.)

On the basis of end user, the essential oil blends market has been segmented as –

Food and Beverages

Fragrance Industry

Cosmetics

On the basis of application, the essential oil blends market has been segmented as –

Aroma Therapy

Air Freshener/ Room Sprayers

Scented Sachets

Scented Candles

Others (therapeutics use, perfumes etc.)

On the basis of distribution channel, the essential oil blends market has been segmented as-

B2B

B2C

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Essential Oil Blends Market: Key Players

The key market players operating in essential oil blends market are Now Health Group Inc., Vigon International Inc., Global Essence Inc., Health & Beauty natural Oils Co. Inc., Goddess of spring LLC., Essential Care Organics Ltd., The Essential Oil Company, Frontier Natural Products Co Op., Heritage Brands Pty Ltd. With increase in use of oils for various purpose and rise in demand of scented products, a lot of regional players are expected to enter the market over the forecast period.

Essential Oil Blends Market Opportunities

There is an increase in the use of essential oils for various purpose in homemade products and commercially available products. People are looking for various recipes and instruments available for essential oil blending for personal or home use. The manufacturers are expected to come up with new and varied fragrances in the essential oil blends market. The manufacturers of cosmetics, skin care, personal care products and others are expected to increase the use of essential oil blends and expand their product portfolio with clean labels. The developing practice of aromatherapy at home is trending and is expected to increase the market for essential oil blends. Increase in trend for DIY methods and recipes for oil blending to develop various personal care products, household products, fresheners and other decoration items are rising the use of essential oil blends. The manufacturers are expected to develop their R&D capabilities to cater the growing demand for essential oil blend for a variety of uses and applications. They are also expected to focus on the extraction or distillation techniques for the development of new organic active ingredients.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the essential oil blends market, including but not limited to: regional markets, nature, source, end user, application and distribution channel.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The essential oil blends market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the essential oil blends market report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

