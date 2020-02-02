eSports Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Modern Times Group, Activision Blizzard, Valve Corporation, CJ Corporation, Electronic Arts

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, eSports Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The eSports market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the eSports market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top eSports players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts eSports industry situations. According to the research, the eSports market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the eSports market.

Global ESports Market was valued at USD 915.30 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2,976.74 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 18.35% over the forecast period of 2018–2025.

Key players in the Global eSports Market include:

Modern Times Group

Activision Blizzard

Valve Corporation

CJ Corporation

Electronic Arts

Nintendo

Turner Broadcasting System