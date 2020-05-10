Esport Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019-2025)
The global Esport market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Esport market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Esport market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Esport market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Esport market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Modern Times Group
Activision Blizzard
Valve Corporation
CJ Corporation
Electronic Arts
Nintendo
Turner Broadcasting System
Faceit
Gfinity
Hi Rez Studios
Kabum
Wargaming Public
Rovio Entertainment
Gungho Online Entertainment
Alisports
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Real-time strategy (RTS)
First-person shooter (FPS)
Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA)
Others
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
Mobilehone & Tablet
PC
Video Game
Other
Each market player encompassed in the Esport market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Esport market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
