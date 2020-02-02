eSIM Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Telefónica, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Gemalto, Deutsche Telekom

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, eSIM Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The eSIM market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the eSIM market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top eSIM players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts eSIM industry situations. According to the research, the eSIM market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the eSIM market.

Global eSIM Market was valued at USD 70.3 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.4 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 29.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global eSIM Market include:

Telefónica

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Gemalto

Deutsche Telekom

Sierra Wireless

NTT Docomo

STMicroelectronics

Singtel