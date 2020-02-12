Erythropoietin (EPO) Drugs Market Trend, Share, Profit, Growth and Key Manufacturers Analysis, Forecast 2025

Erythropoietin (EPO) Drugs Market by Drug Class (Biologics, Biosimilars) Product Type (Epoetin-alfa, Darbepoetin-alfa, Epoetin-beta, Others) Application (Cancer, Neurology, Hematology, Renal diseases) – Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The erythropoietin (EPO) drugs market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Erythropoietin (EPO) is created by the kidney and used to make red platelets. Red platelets are created in the bone marrow (the elastic tissue inside the bone). So as to make red platelets, the body keeps up a satisfactory stockpile of erythropoietin (EPO), a hormone that is created by the kidney.This erythropoietin (EPO) drugs are utilized for treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia, anemia is a typical symptom happening because of chemotherapy of End Stage Renal Diseases (ESRD), HIV and cancer.

Drivers and Restraints

Growing prevalence of anemic condition drives the growth of erythropoietin (EPO) drugs market. Growing commercialization of erythropoietin biosimilars propels the growth of erythropoietin (EPO) drugs market. Increase in the incidences of chronic kidney disease fuels the growth of erythropoietin (EPO) drugs market. High cost of erythropoietin (EPO) drugs may hamper the growth erythropoietin (EPO) drugs market. Favorable reimbursement policies contribute to the growth of erythropoietin (EPO) drugs market. Fast approvals of EPO drugs provides beneficial opportunities for erythropoietin (EPO) drugs market.

Regional Insights

Among the geographies, North America is expected to dominate erythropoietin (EPO) drugs market. Growing prevalence of anemic condition in the region contribute to the growth of erythropoietin (EPO) drugs market.

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., LG Life Sciences Ltd., Celltrion, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Biocon Limited, Amgen Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

1.What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2025?

2.What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2025?

3.What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

4.What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

5.Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?

