Equestrian Clothing Market Size Report by Technology, Application & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2025
The major driving factor of global Equestrian Clothing Market are growing demand among people due to rising interest in horse riding. The major restraining factor of global equestrian clothing or horse riding apparel market are high cost of clothing and high cost of raw material. Equestrian clothing is the fashion conscious clothing which is used by the horse riders to looks fashionable at the time of horse riding. Equestrian clothing is also known as horse riding apparel. Equestrian clothing mainly composed by several body parts, like boots, helmets, breeches, etc. The purpose for wearing equestrian clothing is to provide safety and comfort for riders, also the equestrian clothing itself can represent a fashion icon for both riders and normal consumers. The common benefits of equestrian clothing such as it protects and provide safety at the time of horse riding and it helps to look smart when you are horse riding.
The regional analysis of Global Equestrian Clothing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to China is the largest supplier of Horse Riding Apparel, with a production market share nearly 33.77% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Horse Riding Apparel Media, enjoying production market share nearly 25.24% in 2015. North America plays an important role in equestrian clothing market.
The major market player included in this report are:
Ariat
Decathlon
Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.
Pikeur
GPA
Horseware
CASCO
Sorel
Kerrits
Equetech
VESTRUM
Mountain Horse
KEP ITALIA
KYLIN
UVEX
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Breeches
Shirts & Tops
Gloves
Boots
Others
By Application:
Household
Commercial use
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Equestrian Clothing Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
