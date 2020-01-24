ePTFE Market Future Demand | Key Market for Lucrative Returns

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights into the ePTFE market, in its published report. In terms of revenue, the global ePTFE market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 4% during the forecast period of 2019–2027, on account of numerous factors, for which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global ePTFE market report.

The popularity of poly-vents has been growing at a steady pace, as intelligence regarding their characteristics in attributing high reliability and longevity to components of numerous industries continues to grow. As innovation continues to drive the focus of automotive manufacturers towards achieving an uninterrupted flow of air and stability of compression, poly-vent manufacturers seek better polymers for manufacturing advanced products with a competency to cater to the specific demands ascending from end-use industries.

A broad array of materials being used for the manufacturing of poly-vents include, but are not confined to, polypropylene, reinforced perforated glass fiber, and PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene). Among these polymers, PTFE has been gaining high traction, owing to its unique combination of physical-chemical characteristics that distinguish it from plastic equivalents. Following the trends, PTFE is likely to spectate high adoption in the manufacturing of poly-vents, on account of its high tensile strength, electric resistance, and dielectric strength.

In recent times, as end-use industries such as automotive and chemicals seek high quality base materials for production purposes, poly-vent manufacturers are adapting to these trends and shifting towards the adoption of expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) for leveraging the lightweight and robust features of ePTFE poly-vents as compared to other poly-vent membranes. Currently, ePTFE poly-vents have been spectating adoption at a steady rate. However, given their competencies over their counterparts, the automotive and chemicals industries will unfold lucrative business opportunities for manufacturers.

The scope of the ePTFE market has been studied by considering end-use industries and regions. By end-use industry, the report studies segments such as chemicals & cleaners, agriculture, automotive, packaging, electronics & electrical, and food & beverages. The chemical & cleaners segment is further sub-segmented into industrial and household. The automotive segment is further sub-segmented into batteries, electric motors, headlamps, and ABS brakes. In the global ePTFE market, the chemical & cleaners end-use industry segment is anticipated to create an incremental $ opportunity of ~ US$ 60 Mn by the end of the forecast period. The automotive segment is estimated to register a CAGR of ~ 5% during the forecast period.

Increasing Automotive Production Driving ePTFE Market Growth

Over the past few years, there has been significant growth in the production of automotive vehicles across the globe. As per the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2018, the global production of automotive vehicles registered ~4% Y-o-Y growth as compared to 2017, and global vehicle production in 2018 was pegged at nearly 100 Mn units. In terms of production, developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil, together accounted for around 35% of the global automotive market share in 2018, and are expected to register healthy growth over the forecast period. ePTFE are extensively being used in automotive applications such as batteries, electric window motors, windshield wiper motors, ABS brakes, headlamps, etc. ePTFE poly-vents provide good chemical resistance, high mechanical strength, high permeability, and high repellence to lubricants. Thus, with significant growth in vehicle production, the demand for venting membranes such as ePTFE poly-vents is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Competition Landscape: ePTFE Market

Some of the key players in the global ePTFE market that are included in the report are W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Interstate Specialty Products, SABEU GmbH & Co. KG, Saya Packaging, MOCAP LLC, Sanghvi Techno Products, CLARCOR Industrial Air, Milvent Technology Co., Ltd., and Technology International.