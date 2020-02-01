Epoxy Curing Agents Market Rising Trends, Analysis With Top Key Players2018 – 2028

The global Epoxy Curing Agents market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Epoxy Curing Agents market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Epoxy Curing Agents market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Epoxy Curing Agents across various industries.

The Epoxy Curing Agents market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

Epoxy Curing Agents Market Scenario

The report involves extensive analysis of the demand, trends, scenario, and global outlook for the epoxy curing agents market for the designated forecast period, 2018-2028. Paints, Coatings, and Inks, by far, are expected to remain dominant application segment for epoxy curing agents. Epoxy resin based protective coatings find application across various industries including automotive, aerospace, and marine among others. Another major application of epoxy curing agents is in the electrical and electronics industry where epoxy curing agents are used in production of printed circuit boards which constitute a key element for a number of devices, including mobile phones and electronic components in advanced electronics applications.

With increasing investments towards valorizing renewable energy sources for power generation, there has been a significant rise in new wind energy capacity installation across the globe. Epoxy resins are used in production of composites for the manufacturing of rotor blades. Epoxy resin based blades for wind mills are relatively lighter in weight and thus help ensure optimum efficiency. Over the recent past, a significant growth in average size of the windmills has in turn driven the growth in demand for epoxy resins and curing agents likewise. Use of epoxy curing agents as adhesives is also expanding at a significant rate owing to their strong adhesion property which allows them to efficiently join a variety of substrates. Increasing use of epoxy based adhesives in automotive applications is expected to drive the growth in consumption of epoxy curing agents over the forecast period.

China is expected to dominate the overall global consumption of epoxy curing agents throughout the forecast period. Amines & Polyamines are expected to continue to be used widely across a diverse set of industries during the forecast period, however, Amides and polyamides based curing agents are expected to witness a relatively faster growth during the same period. In order to sustain the existing market competition, majorly from China-based players, manufacturers have strategically located their production plants in the Asia Pacific region to reduce raw material procurement costs and additionally-imposed custom duties. In sync with this, major partnerships and long term supply agreements have been observed in the market. New production plants are being set up and the production capacities of existing plants are being ramped up.

Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market Segmentation:

Product Type

Amines and Polyamines

Amides and Polyamides

Anhydrides

Phenolic

Others

Application

Paints, coatings and inks

Adhesives and Sealants

Composites

End-use

Construction

Electrical and electronics

Power Generation

Automotive and Transportation

Marine

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

SEA and Other Pacific

China

Japan

MEA

The Epoxy Curing Agents market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Epoxy Curing Agents market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Epoxy Curing Agents market.

The Epoxy Curing Agents market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Epoxy Curing Agents in xx industry?

How will the global Epoxy Curing Agents market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Epoxy Curing Agents by 2029 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Epoxy Curing Agents ?

Which regions are the Epoxy Curing Agents market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Epoxy Curing Agents market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

