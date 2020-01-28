Epinephrine Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Future Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2027

Epinephrine is an injection which is used along with emergency medical treatment services for the treatment of allergic reactions caused by insect bites or stings, foods, medications and latex among others. It works by relaxing the muscles in the airways and tightening the blood vessels. The injection is available as prefilled automatic injection device that contain solution and in vials to inject subcutaneously and others. The injection is generally injected as required at the first sign of a serious allergic reaction.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The epinephrine market is expected to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors rise in cases of the patient population that are prone to several allergies, enhancement in the production and increasing prevalence of the various chronic diseases are likely to grow the market in the coming future. Development in the various dosage forms are likely to create growth opportunities for the market during forecast period.

Key Players:

Mylan, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, ALK Abello, Amedra Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sanofi SA, Lincoln Medical Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hospira Inc, Antares Pharma Inc

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Epinephrine Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of epinephrine market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, distribution channel and geography. The global epinephrine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading epinephrine market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global epinephrine market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and distribution channel. On the basis of the product type the segment is classified as prefilled syringes, auto-injectors, ampoules and vials. On the basis of the application the market is classified as anaphylaxis, superficial bleeding, respiratory disorders, cardiac arrest and others. The market on the basis of distribution channel is divided into retail pharmacies, hospitals and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global epinephrine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The epinephrine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

