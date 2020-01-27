Epigenomic Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Epigenomic Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Epigenomic and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Epigenomic , plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Epigenomic
- What you should look for in a Epigenomic solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Epigenomic provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
Key players in the global epigenomic market include:
- Novartis AG
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Abcam plc
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Zymo Research Corporation
- Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Epizyme, Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bayer AG
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
Global epigenomic market by product:
- Reagents
- Kits
- Instruments
- Enzymes
- Services
Global epigenomic market by technology:
- DNA Methylation
- Histone Methylation & Acetylation
- Microrna Modification
Global epigenomic market by application:
- Diagnosis
- Drug Discovery
- Therapy Optimization
- Prognosis
Global epigenomic market by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
