Epigenomic Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years

Vendors profiled in this report:

Key players in the global epigenomic market include:

Novartis AG

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Abcam plc

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Zymo Research Corporation

Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Epizyme, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bayer AG

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Global epigenomic market by product:

Reagents

Kits

Instruments

Enzymes

Services

Global epigenomic market by technology:

DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation & Acetylation

Microrna Modification

Global epigenomic market by application:

Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Therapy Optimization

Prognosis

Global epigenomic market by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

