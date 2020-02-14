Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market 2026 International Industry Growth Rate And Key Opportunities

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market is accounted for $1.91 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.96 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing special drug designation, proven efficacy of EGFR inhibitors and the growing prevalence of cancer indications are fuelling the market growth. However, prevent cell growth would be hindered by all participants receiving EGFR.

The Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR, also known as ErbB-1 or HER-1) inhibitors are medicines that bind to certain parts of the EGFR and slow down or stop cell growth. EGFR is a protein that is found on the surface of some cells that causes cells to divide when epidermal growth factor binds to it. EGFR is found at abnormally high levels in cancer cells, and EGFR activation appears to be important in tumour growth and progression. Some types of cancers show mutations in their EGFRs, which may cause unregulated cell division through continual or abnormal activation of the EGFR. EGFR inhibitors may be used in the treatment of cancers that are caused by EGFR up-regulation, such as non-small-cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, and colon cancer.

Based on indication, the market is segmented into lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and others. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in both men and women in the United States, and the median 5-year survival rate for lung cancer is 5% worldwide.1 Lung cancer is divided into 2 major categories based on histological features: small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which constitute 15% and 85% of lung cancer cases, respectively. By Geography, North American region led the epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market. The growth of the epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of the various types of major cancer indications, heavy sales of approved therapeutics, and the presence of various patient programs from both the vendors and the governments in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors market include Amgen Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Erbitux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genentech, Inc, OSI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tarceva and Vectibix.

Indications Covered:

• Breast Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Others Indications

Blocking Drugs Covered:

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKI)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

