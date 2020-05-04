EPA and DHA Market Report 2019 – Industry Capacity, Manufacture, Value, Consumption, Status and Prediction 2026

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the EPA and DHA Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Royal DSM, Croda International Plc, Omega Protein Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Corbion, BASF SE, Pelagia AS, Golden Omega S.A., Arctic Nutrition AS, Organic Technologies, KD Pharma Group, Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc., Novasep Holding SAS among others.

Global EPA and DHA Market: Segment Analysis

By Type (Eicosapentaenoic Acid, Docosahexaenoic Acid),

Concentration Type (High Concentrated, Medium Concentrated, Low Concentrated),

Form (Triglycerides, Ethyl Esters),

Source (Nuts and Seeds, Vegetable Oils, Marine, Soya)

Application (Infant Formulae, Dietary Supplements, Fortified Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals)

Unique structure of the report

Global EPA and DHA market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 41,454.32 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 84,436.67 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Ready to eat food is plant and animal derived food that is initially washed, then cooked after which it is frozen and processed to be consumed after heating directly. This process saves energy and time of consumers. People now prefer to eat nutritional small quantity of ready to eat food instead of traditional large meals due to their busy lifestyle.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Continued popularity of EPA/DHA omega-3 nutritional supplement products is expected to drive the market growth

Research and development and aggressive marketing of EPA/DHA products is also expected to drive the market growth

Mild side effects of EPA and DHA supplements is expected to restrain the market growth

Fluctuating costs is also expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

Global EPA and DHA Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of EPA and DHA market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global EPA and DHA Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

