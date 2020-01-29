Environment Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market – Global Competition Outlook by 2028

In this report, the global Environment Testing, Inspection, and Certification market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global environment testing, inspection, and certification market is likely to remain bound to various micro-economic and macro-economic factors. The report further reveals that the global environment testing, inspection, and certification market is mainly driven by the growing need to inspect and test the quality standards of the product. As various products have a comparatively short life, demand for testing and inspecting the products before certifying them is becoming an important aspect in the global market.

Major companies operating are witnessed to outsource their services for environment testing, inspection, and certification. Imposition of various government regulations has further escalated the prices of the in-house testing procedures. Demand for the inspection, testing, and certification services continue to remain comparatively high among the third-party vendors for increasing application in manufacturing and consumer goods. With the increasing number of imports from the developing countries, demand for inspection, testing and certification services will continue to rev up. Products need to be inspected, tested and certified before they are imported from the developing countries. Surge in the number of imports from the developing countries is expected to fuel demand for inspecting, testing and certifying the products.

However, various factors continue to inhibit growth of the global environment testing, inspection, and certification. Surge in the number of product recalls due to the faulty components and parts is likely to inhibit growth of the global market. Moreover, imposition of government regulations against the use of asbestos is expected restraint growth of the global environment testing, inspection, and certification market.

Global Environment Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market: Segmentation

In the next section, the report reveals that the global environment testing, inspection, and certification market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, sample type and test type. Based on the product type, the global market is segmented as testing, inspection and certification. By end user, the global market is segmented into construction industry, agriculture industry, industrial product manufacturer, government institutes and R&D laboratories and other end users. On the basis of sample type, the global market is segmented as water testing, air testing, soil testing, building materials, waste testing and fuel/oil testing. By test type, the global market is segmented into toxins, chemicals, pathogens, physical properties, metal, organic matter, nutrient/elements/minerals, inorganic, PH tests and other types.

Global Environment Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market: Competition

Key players in the global environment testing, inspecting, and certification market are SGS SA, Intertek Group, Bureau Veritas, Yara International ASA, ALS Ltd, Assure Quality, Exova Group, SCS Global, RJ Hills Laboratories, APAL Agriculture, TUV Nord AG, Eurofins Scientific, GE Healthcare and Life sciences, Danaher, Agrolab Group, SAI Global Limited, Cawood Scientific, HRL Holdings Ltd, EnviroLab and SESL Australia.

