Environment Market Increasing Demand with Key Players
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 Rainwater Harvesting Technologies: Global Markets to 2022 (ENV038A)
Introduction
Reasons for Doing this Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Summary and Highlights
Market and Technology Background
Overview
Water Sources for Water Harvesting Systems
Classification of Methods of Harvesting Rainwater
Passive Water Harvesting Systems
Active Water Harvesting Systems
Rainwater Harvesting
Urban Rainwater Harvesting
Reasons for Rainwater Harvesting
Advantages of Rainwater Harvesting Systems
Disadvantages of Rainwater Harvesting Systems
Rainwater Harvesting Based on Collection Method
Quality of Roof Water
Components of Rainwater Harvesting Systems
History of Rainwater Harvesting
Earliest History of Rainwater Harvesting
Recent History of Rainwater Harvesting
Market Breakdown, by Technology Type
Market Breakdown, by End User
Commercial End-user Segment of Rainwater Harvesting Systems
Residential End-user Segment of Rainwater Harvesting Systems
Industrial End-user Segment of Rainwater Harvesting Systems
Analysis of Market Opportunities
Overview
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Chapter 3 Water Meters, Water Quality Sensors and Water leak Detection: Global Markets (ENV039A)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Summary and Highlights
Major players in the global market for water meters, quality sensors and leak detectors are:
Market and Technology Background
Water Meters
Architecture
Technology Type
Applications
Water Quality Sensors
Applications
Water Leak Detection Systems
Technology
Equipment
Global Market for Water Meters
Global Market for Water Meters, by Architecture Type
Global Market for Water Meters, by Technology
Global Market for Water Meter, by Region
Global Market for Water Meters, by Application
Market Drivers
Growing Population has Increased the Need to Reduce Water Loss
Non-Revenue Water
Pollution Monitoring and Control
Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11630/Single