Enterprise Video Conferencing Market Size – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2023

Research Nester has released its report titled “Global Enterprise Video Conferencing Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2015-2023” thatdelivers detailed overview of the global enterprise video conferencing market in terms of market segmentation by analysis by deployment type, analysis by end-user and by region. [Sample Copy Here]

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global enterprise video conferencing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.44% over the forecast period (2015-2023), owing to factors such as globalization which is driving multi-national enterprises to adopt video conferencing for conducting meetings and for other purposes so as to obtain the desired results and ensuring maximum productivity from their businesses. Additionally, improvement in productivity of the workforce in enterprises is being observed, on account of usage of video conferencing facilities, which is encouraging higher adoption of these facilities by corporate enterprises, thereby triggering higher demand for enterprise video conferencing. Further, organizations are able to achieve their desired goals by communicating through video conferencing that includes providing training as well as formulating and discussing strategies for their businesses. All these factors are estimated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global enterprise video conferencing market is anticipated to attain notable growth, owing to various factors such as introduction of internet networks such as 4G network that runs at a very high speed, which also includes the expansion of internet-based services regularly in order to improve the video conferencing quality in the last few years. Moreover, factors such as flexibility to work from remote locations, demand for powerful tools for communicating effectively in corporate enterprises and decreasing levels of capital expenditure are all anticipated to boost the demand and contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

However, enterprise video conferencing market is faced with a few barriers to its growth, due to factors such as inadequate level of security in communication that requires confidentiality while engaging in communication through video conferencing and the possible occurrence of many unscrupulous activities such as hacking. Additionally, the high costs of video conferencing equipment and lack of proper and adequate technological connectivity observed in rural areas for the purpose of communication are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global enterprise video conferencing market consists of two segments which are segmented by analysis by deployment type and analysis by end-user. Healthcare and educational institutions forming part of analysis by end-user segment is anticipated to record noteworthy growth, owing to growth in facilities of communication and installation of internet based devices in educational institutions and a significant penetration of applications of video conferencing taking place in healthcare sector.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global enterprise video conferencing market which includes company profiling of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Avaya, Inc. (AVYA), Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE), ZTE Corporation (SEHK: 0763), Lifesize, BT Conferencing, NTT Communications Corporation, Visions Connected Netherlands BV, Level 3 Communications, LLC and Singtel Optus Pty Limited. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global enterprise video conferencing market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

