Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth by 2025: International Company’s – IBM, Oracle, MuleSoft, Microsoft, TIBCO Software, Red Hat

Information exchange in organizations depends on network connectivity and access to different types of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Systems. Rising organizational agility by implementing Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) is one of the most significant factors driving the adoption of Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) architecture by different companies. ESB provides better flexibility and scalability for integration of applications as compared to point-to-point communication. Thus, most of the companies implement ESB architecture as the backbone of their IT infrastructure.

The Global Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) Market is segmented based on Applications, End-Use Industry and Region. On the basis of Application, the Global Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) Market is sub-segmented into operations and management, mediation, security and transport. Based on End-Use Industry, the Global Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) Market is sub-segregated into BFSI, government, manufacturing, IT, telecom, retail, healthcare, education, media and others.

Global Business News:

Red Hat (October 21, 2019) – Red Hat and NVIDIA Team to Bring High-Performance, Software-Defined 5G RAN to Telecoms Industry – The collaboration, unveiled by NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang during his keynote at MWC Los Angeles, can help telcos transition to 5G networks capable of running a range of software-defined edge workloads. Work will initially focus on 5G radio access networks (RAN), aimed at making AI-enabled applications more accessible at the telco edge.

Red Hat and NVIDIA are building on their announcement earlier this year that they are accelerating adoption of Kubernetes in enterprise data centers. Their expanding collaboration lets customers use the NVIDIA EGX platform and Red Hat OpenShift to more easily deploy NVIDIA GPUs to accelerate AI, data science and machine learning at the edge.

The critical element enabling 5G providers to move from purpose-built ASICs to cloud-native infrastructure is NVIDIA Aerial. This software developer kit, also announced today, allows providers to build and deliver high-performance, software-defined 5G wireless RAN by delivering two essential advancements. They are a low-latency data path directly from Mellanox network interface cards to GPU memory, and a 5G physical layer signal-processing engine that keeps all data within the GPU’s high-performance memory.

Major Key Players:

1 IBM Corporation

2 Oracle Corporation

3 Software AG

4 MuleSoft, INC.

5 Microsoft Corporation

6 TIBCO Software Inc.

7 Red Hat, Inc.

8 InterSystems Corporation and More………………

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) Market Report 2020

1 Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) Product Definition

2 Global Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) Business Revenue

2.3 Global Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) Business Introduction

3.1 IBM Corporation Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) Business Introduction

3.2 Oracle Corporation Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) Business Introduction

3.3 Software AG Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) Business Introduction

3.4 MuleSoft, INC. Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) Business Introduction

3.5 Microsoft Corporation Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) Business Introduction

3.6 TIBCO Software Inc. Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) Business Introduction

