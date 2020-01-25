Enterprise NAS Market Growth Analyzed in a New Study

Detailed Study on the Global Enterprise NAS Market
Enterprise NAS Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Enterprise NAS market.
End-use Industry Assessment
The report segments the Enterprise NAS market on the basis of end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Dell EMC
Hewlett-Packard
IBM
Buffalo Technology
Hitachi Data Systems
Netgear
Oracle
NetApp
Seagate Technology
Western Digital
Synology
QNAP
Cisco Systems
Fujitsu
Lenovo
Quantum
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Backup
Archiving
Disaster Recovery
Others
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
