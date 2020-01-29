Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market 2020-2025: Increasing demand with Industry Professionals: Micro Focus, Barracuda Networks, Veritas, Google, IBM, Microsoft, ZL Technologies

A market study ”Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market” examines the performance of the Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market 2020. It encloses an in-depth Research of the Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market state and the competitive landscape globally. This report analyzes the potential of Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market in the present and the future prospects from various angles in detail.

Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market Overview:

The Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market research report is the investigation arranged by investigators, which contain a point by point examination of drivers, limitations, and openings alongside their effect on the Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market development (2020 – 2025).

As per the market research report, Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) is a virtual data repository that stores data in high capacity, less costly and low power consuming archive storage devices such as tape libraries and cloud storage instead of costly and power consuming primary storage. Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) stores inactive enterprise data in archive storage so that it can be accessed whenever required. Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) was initially introduced for archiving email content; however, gradually it expanded to include social media and instant messaging content.

The Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Type, the Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market is sub-segmented into On-Premises, Managed, Hybrid and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market is classified into 0-100 Users, 100-500 Users, Above 500 Users and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in North America.

Latest Business News:

Micro Focus (September 30, 2019) – Micro Focus Advances Capabilities for DevOps in Latest Deployment Automation Release – Micro Focus today announced the general availability of Deployment Automation 6.3, offering new deployment improvements for its Release Orchestration solution set. The newly enhanced Micro Focus Deployment Automation product provides essential tooling for IT teams that are embracing the DevOps movement, as well as those actively looking to increase their software application release cadence.

“As DevOps has become a primary driver for IT organizations delivering business critical software applications, the speed and frequency with which applications get enhanced directly impact how quickly a business can respond to customer requests, competitive moves and changing market conditions,” said Tal Levi Joseph, Vice President of Product Management for Application Lifecycle Management, Micro Focus. “With the latest release of Deployment Automation, teams can orchestrate complex deployments across all delivery environments with greater ease while also cutting down on costs and time.”

Top Leading Key in Players Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market: Barracuda Networks, Veritas Technologies, Mimecast, CommvauK, Google, Smarsh, Microsoft, ZL Technologies, Proofpoint, Micro Focus, Global Relay, Dell EMC, Bloomberg, Actiance, Capax Discovery, OpenText, IBM and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Barracuda Networks, Veritas Technologies, Mimecast, CommvauK, Google, Smarsh, Microsoft, ZL Technologies, Proofpoint, Micro Focus, Global Relay, Dell EMC, Bloomberg, Actiance, Capax Discovery, OpenText, IBM are some of the key vendors of Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) across the world. These players across Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

