Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Citrix Systems, Google, Box, Airwatch (Vmware), Microsoft Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) industry situations. According to the research, the Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) market.

Global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market was valued at USD 2.25 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 8.65 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market include:

Citrix Systems

Google

Box

Airwatch (Vmware)

Microsoft Corporation

Dropbox

Syncplicity

Egnyte