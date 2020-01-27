Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market: Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2025

North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in enterprise data loss prevention software market as it has huge demand in many sectors including healthcare, banking and others sectors. The enterprise data loss prevention software market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for enterprise data loss prevention software market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

In 2017, the global Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Dell EMC

HP

McAfee

Symantec

Cisco Systems

Trustwave Holdings

Check Point

Zix Corp

Digital Guardian

Forcepoint

ShieldSquare

Trend Micro

CA Technologies

Somansa Technologies

Fidelis Cybersecurity

GTB Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premises

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size

2.2 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Dell EMC

12.1.1 Dell EMC Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Introduction

12.1.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Dell EMC Recent Development

12.2 HP

12.2.1 HP Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Introduction

12.2.4 HP Revenue in Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 HP Recent Development

12.3 McAfee

12.3.1 McAfee Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Introduction

12.3.4 McAfee Revenue in Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 McAfee Recent Development

12.4 Symantec

12.4.1 Symantec Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Introduction

12.4.4 Symantec Revenue in Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Symantec Recent Development

12.5 Cisco Systems

12.5.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Introduction

12.5.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.6 Trustwave Holdings

12.6.1 Trustwave Holdings Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Introduction

12.6.4 Trustwave Holdings Revenue in Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Trustwave Holdings Recent Development

12.7 Check Point

12.7.1 Check Point Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Introduction

12.7.4 Check Point Revenue in Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Check Point Recent Development

12.8 Zix Corp

12.8.1 Zix Corp Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Introduction

12.8.4 Zix Corp Revenue in Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Zix Corp Recent Development

12.9 Digital Guardian

12.9.1 Digital Guardian Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Introduction

12.9.4 Digital Guardian Revenue in Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Digital Guardian Recent Development

12.10 Forcepoint

12.10.1 Forcepoint Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Introduction

12.10.4 Forcepoint Revenue in Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Forcepoint Recent Development

12.11 ShieldSquare

12.12 Trend Micro

12.13 CA Technologies

12.14 Somansa Technologies

12.15 Fidelis Cybersecurity

12.16 Forcepoint

12.17 GTB Technologies

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

