Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market: Quantitative Analysis from 2019 to 2025 to Enable the Stakeholders to Capitalize on the Prevailing Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Opportunities

Key Segments Covered

By Traffic National Multi-country

By Tool Cloud API Messaging Platform Traditional and Managed Messaging Services



By Applications Pushed Content Services Interactive Services Promotional Campaigns Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Service Two-factor authentication One-time passwords Others (Inquiry And Search Related Services)

By Verticals Financial institutions and Banking Gaming Travel and Transport Retail Health and Hospitality Others



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Western Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Open Market Inc.

SAP Mobile Services

Syniverse Technologies Inc.

Twilio

Nexmo Co. Ltd.

CLX Networks AB

MBlox Inc.

Symsoft AB

The Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

