Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market: Quantitative Analysis from 2019 to 2025 to Enable the Stakeholders to Capitalize on the Prevailing Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Opportunities

Key Segments Covered
- By Traffic
- National
- Multi-country
- By Tool
- Cloud API Messaging Platform
- Traditional and Managed Messaging Services
- By Applications
- Pushed Content Services
- Interactive Services
- Promotional Campaigns
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Service
- Two-factor authentication
- One-time passwords
- Others (Inquiry And Search Related Services)
- By Verticals
- Financial institutions and Banking
- Gaming
- Travel and Transport
- Retail
- Health and Hospitality
- Others
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Open Market Inc.
- SAP Mobile Services
- Syniverse Technologies Inc.
- Twilio
- Nexmo Co. Ltd.
- CLX Networks AB
- MBlox Inc.
- Symsoft AB
