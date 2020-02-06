Engineering Plastics Market Expected to Witness a Significant Growth of 81680.0 Million $ by 2025 | Top Key Players – Basf Se, Covestro, Celanese, E I Du Pont De

Global Engineering Plastics Market analyses the Industry Status, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunity, Competition landscape and Forecast to 2025. This report also provides data on Patterns, Improvements, Target Business Sectors, Limits and Advancements.

Global Engineering Plastics Market overview:

The report ” Engineering Plastics Market” The quick adoption of advanced Analytics and Visualization and the expand use of outward data sources are the major drivers of the Engineering Plastics Market. The report high Point, Potential Growth Opportunities in the coming years and covers a review of the Market Drivers, Growth Measure, Competitive Landscape, Market Dynamics, Opposition and other Feature to the Engineering Plastics Market.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Engineering Plastics industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Engineering Plastics market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0445992610386 from 45120.0 million $ in 2014 to 56120.0 million $ in 2020, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Engineering Plastics market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Engineering Plastics will reach 81680.0 million $.

Engineering Plastics are a group of plastic materials that have better mechanical and/or thermal properties than the more widely used commodity plastics (such as polystyrene, PVC, polypropylene and polyethylene). Being more expensive, Engineering Plastics are produced in lower quantities and tend to be used for smaller objects or low-volume applications (such as mechanical parts), rather than for bulk and high-volume ends (like containers and packaging).

The Global Engineering Plastics Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Engineering Plastics Market is sub segmented into Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs), Polyamide, Polycarbonates, Thermoplastic Polyesters, Polyacetals. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Engineering Plastics Market is sub segmented into Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Appliances, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial & Machinery, Packaging.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a highest growth in the market between 2020 and 2025. The growing end-user industry is the key driver of the market in the region. Europe is projected to witness a slow growth during the forecast period due to stringent environment norms in the region. North America is the largest market for Engineering Plastics followed by Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand from the water treatment segment coupled with the rising demand from reviving Technology industry is driving the market for Engineering Plastics in North America.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Engineering Plastics Market are Basf Se, Covestro, Celanese Corporation, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Solvay Sa, Lg Chem, Sabic, Evonik Industries Ag, Lanxess Ag, Mitsubishi Engineering -Plastic Corporation

Latest Industry Updates:

Team from Covestro and RWTH Aachen among the best / New method reduces oil consumption in plastics production / CO2-based products more recyclable, CO2 innovation in the limelight: Dr. Berit Stange, Prof. Walter Leitner and Dr. Christoph Guertler in the final round of German President’s Award, with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (2nd from left), Sucheta Govil, Chief Commercial Officer of Covestro (2nd from right) and Dr. Markus Steilemann, CEO Covestro.

CO2 instead of crude oil: A new method for the use of carbon dioxide as a raw material ranks among the year’s best innovations in Germany. This helped a team from the materials manufacturer Covestro and RWTH Aachen to make it to the final round of the renowned German President’s Award for Innovation in Science and Technology, which was presented on Wednesday evening at a Gala in Berlin by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The new technologies make CO2 usable in plastics production and thereby reduces fossil resources like petroleum.

“Team CO2”, which made it among the three finalists and presented its innovation on stage in Berlin, consists of Dr. Christoph Gürtler and Dr. Berit Stange from Covestro, as well as Professor Walter Leitner, who teaches and performs research at RWTH Aachen and the Max-Planck Institute for Chemical Energy Conversion. The trio played a major role in the development and market launch of this innovative method. The German President’s Prize (or “Deutscher Zukunftspreis”) is handed out annually for outstanding achievements in technology and natural science that lead to market-ready products.

Table of Contents:

Global Engineering Plastics Market Report 2020

1 Engineering Plastics Definition

2 Global Engineering Plastics Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Engineering Plastics Business Introduction

4 Global Engineering Plastics Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Engineering Plastics Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Engineering Plastics Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Engineering Plastics Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Engineering Plastics Market Forecast 2020-2025

9 Engineering Plastics Segmentation Type

10 Engineering Plastics Segmentation Industry

11 Engineering Plastics Cost Analysis

12 Conclusion

