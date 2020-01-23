Engineered Foam Market Is Expected To Experience An Impressive CAGR Growth Of XX% Through – 2017 – 2025

The Engineered Foam market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Engineered Foam market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Trends and Opportunities

Driving growth in the global engineered foam market is the increasing thrust and investment in space research activities and the expansion of the airline industry in the emerging economies across Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Swift evolution of end-use industries coupled with their short product life cycles is another major factor slated to boost the market in the near future. Further, a burgeoning construction, automotive, and sports and leisure industry is also predicted to drive growth.

A key trend seen in the global engineered foam market is the soaring popularity of spray foams in coating applications for quick repairs in existing insulations and cushioning. This is because, spray foams, unlike the other types of foams, is ready to use and does not entail extra molding cost which may be required for flexible and rigid foams. This has brought about a rise in its applications in insulation such as light-density open-cell spray foam insulation and medium-density closed-cell spray foam insulation.

Another noticeable trend in the global engineered foam market is the robust use of the raw material polyurethane which can be shaped into strong elastomers or rigid plastics. Because of its unique physical characteristics, polyurethane foam is gradually supplanting traditional plastic components and metals. Such foams find application in a range of end-use industries such as aerospace and defense, medical and healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing and construction, among others.

Global Engineered Foam Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the key segments of the global engineered foam market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific, among them, is forecasted to outshine all other regions in terms of growth on account of the proliferation of manufacturing activities for domestic consumption and for exports as well.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the major participants operating in the global engineered foam market that have been listed in the report are the DoW Chemical Company, Bayer AG, Sekisui Chemical Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Inoac Corporation, Armacell GmbH, Foamcraft Inc., FoamPartner Group, Future Foam Inc., and Rogers Corporation.

