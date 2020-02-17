Energy Storage System Market 2017-2026: Analyzed by Business Growth, Development Factors and Future Prospects

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Energy Storage System market is accounted for $ 1, 92, 121.12 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3, 58, 545.98 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The factors driving the market growth are an expansion in increasing consumer awareness regarding energy efficiency and increasing acceptance of hybrid and electric vehicles. However, Hazardous environmental impact is restraining the market.

Energy storage is the imprison of energy produced at one time for use at a later time. It involves converting energy from forms that are difficult to store to more expediently storable forms. Some technologies provide short-term energy storage, while others can endure for much longer.

By Technology, Thermal Storage segment is driven during the forecast period. It considered being the primary renewable option for electrical energy. Based on geography, the Asia Pacific in the global scenario has a positive impact on the market due to increasing power consumption has resulted in the need for storage space systems.

Some of the key players in the Energy Storage System market are Active Power, Electrovaya, Altairnano, Maxwell Technologies, Inc., LG Chem, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., NEC Energy Solutions, Ecoult, General Electric, The Furukawa Battery Co., Ltd., Saft, EnSync, Inc., Kokam, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. and Fluence.

Technologies Covered:

• Thermal Storage

• Electro Chemical

• Mechanical Energy Storage

• Redox Flow Battery

• Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

• Transportation

• Grid Storage

End Users Covered:

• Utility

• Residential

• Automotive

• Non-Residential

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

