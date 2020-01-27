Energy-efficient Windows Market To Boom In Near Future By 2025 Scrutinized In New Research

With increased industrialization and urbanization, the number of residential and commercial projects has increased significantly. Increasing consumer preference for energy-efficient glass and technological advancements in the field have paved the way for the growth of the energy-efficient windows market. These windows significantly contribute to bill savings by minimizing the use of artificial heating and cooling. Increasing penetration in developing countries would witness remarkable growth in the coming years.

The energy-efficient windows market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of increasing consumer awareness and demand for green buildings. The growth of the construction industry is also expected to propel the market growth. However, the lack of product awareness is likely to hamper the growth of the energy-efficient windows market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing urbanization and renovation projects would create lucrative opportunities for the players involved in the energy-efficient windows market in the future.

The report also includes the profiles of key energy-efficient windows companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years

AGC Inc.

Builders FirstSource, Inc.

JELD-WEN, Inc.

Masco Corporation

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (NSG)

Ply Gem Residential Solutions (Cornerstone Building Brands Inc)

PPG Industries, Inc.

Saint-Gobain Group

SCHOTT AG

YKK AP America Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting energy-efficient windows market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the energy-efficient windows market in these regions.

