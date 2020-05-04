Energy Bars Market Growth, Distinguished High Four Business Leaders – Kellogg Co., General Mills Inc., Clif Bar & Company, Health Warrior

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Energy Bars Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Kellogg Co., General Mills Inc., Clif Bar & Company, Health Warrior, Mars, Verb Energy, Inc., NELLSON ANAHEIM, Novacap, Bite Snacks, PowerBar, yourbarfactory, SternLife, Hero Group, Crazy Jane Ltd, Fullwell Mill Limited, Brighter Foods, Built Bar, Aurora Intelligent Nutrition among others.

Global Energy Bars Market: Segment Analysis

By Form (Organic, Conventional),

Flavors (Fruit Flavor, Chocolate Flavor, Nut Flavor, and Mixed Flavors),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channel),

Unique structure of the report

Global energy bars market is expected to registering a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to increased demand of on-the-go snacking worldwide which will help the market to grow substantially.

Energy bars are the supplemental bars that contain cereals as well as high energy food. The energy bars are helpful in providing quick energy because it provides proper nutrition required by a person. These bars are often fortified with minerals and vitamins which ultimately help in fulfilling nutritional gaps. Due to its benefits in providing nutrition among people quick it is demanding products in market. Hence many of the companies are involves in providing these energy bars fulfilled with nutrition.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Consumer preference for health & wellness products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased demand of on-the-go snacking; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing preference for the fusion flavor, and nut flavour; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of substitute products is restraining market growth

Less awareness regarding new products in developing countries is restraining market growth

Competitive Landscape:

In August 2018, Clif Bar & Company has launched three new products and they are CLIF Fruit Smoothie Filled Energy Bar, CLIF BAR Sweet & Salty and CLIF Energy Granola. These are a new food category for the brand provided by the company. This CLIF Fruit Smoothie Filled Energy Bar is the first USDA Certified Organic energy bar which is provided by the company. In recent time, increasing demand of organic product in food category, these products may play important role in generating revenue for the particular market

In April 2015, Clif Bar & Company launched of CLIF Organic Trail Mix bar in the country Canada. This product is mixed form of organic fruits and nuts as it contains red cherries, crunchy almonds, and delicious dark chocolate chunks. With this launch of the product the company has increased its product portfolio and company has continued in making and providing foods products among consumers which are good for people and for the planet.

