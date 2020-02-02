Energy and Utility Analytics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Schneider Electric Company, Eaton Corporation, Tibco Software, IBM Corporation, SAP SE

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Energy and Utility Analytics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Energy and Utility Analytics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Energy and Utility Analytics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Energy and Utility Analytics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Energy and Utility Analytics industry situations. According to the research, the Energy and Utility Analytics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Energy and Utility Analytics market.

Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market was valued at USD 1.92 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.86% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market include:

Schneider Electric Company

Eaton Corporation

Tibco Software

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Intel Corporation

Capgemini

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems