Energy and Power Quality Meters Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization by 2019 – 2027

Key Trends and Drivers

Certain factors are shaping the growth curve for global energy and power quality meters market. They are paving the way for how market would operate over the coming years. A glimpse is shared below.

The rise of Internet of Things (IoT) is defining the future of energy and power quality metres like it is defining the future of the other market spaces and industry verticals. The rapid adoption and steady consumption of technology as seen in the last few years will determine how connected devices will help businesses grow. So, does not come as a surprise that manufacturers of these metres are taking note and integrating them with wireless technology and the like to ensure accuracy and better monitoring abilities.

When combined with ANM, the energy and power quality metres hold the ability to manage sources of connected renewable energy generation from afar, using a dashboard. These help in time-series assessment and negotiating unstable generation. As the world looks up to renewable energy sources as the future of energy landscape, owing to environmental awareness and constraints of non-renewable sources of energy generation, such capacities will be crucial and thus market will witness high growth trajectory.

Global Energy and Power Quality Meters Market: Geographical Analysis

North America holds the lion’s share of market growth as of now but over the forecast period, Asia Pacific excluding Japan will be the region that will hold market players interest as it will create new opportunities for players to expand footprint as well as grasp over the market. It is primarily attributable to demand for electricity arising from the region owing rapid industrialization, especially from countries such as India and China. The region will see about 20% growth in terms of energy demand. It is also noteworthy here that India already ranks 3rd in terms of consumption of energy and is set to see a x3 demand over the coming twenty years. This will pull up the demand for these meters significantly.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

