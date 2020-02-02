Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Cisco Systems, Crowdstrike, Intel Security – McAfee, Symantec Corporation, Fireeye

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Endpoint Detection and Response Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Endpoint Detection and Response market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Endpoint Detection and Response market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Endpoint Detection and Response players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Endpoint Detection and Response industry situations. According to the research, the Endpoint Detection and Response market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Endpoint Detection and Response market.

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market was valued at USD 750.35 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5857.69 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.65% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market include:

Cisco Systems

Crowdstrike

Intel Security – McAfee

Symantec Corporation

Fireeye

Guidance Software

Tripwire

RSA Security

Digital Guardian