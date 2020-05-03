Endodontic Files Market | Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast 2019-2027

Endodontic Files Market Introduction

Endodontic files are surgical instruments used by dentists while performing root canal treatment. Endodontic files are the tools used to shape and clean the root canal. Endodontic files are a key component of dental aids which helps complete several dental procedures. Files are typically made from metal such as stainless steel (SS), and nickel titanium (NiTi) alloy.

Files can be made from metal blanks that are machined or twisted to produce tapers and various sizes. Typical file lengths are 25mm, 21mm, and 35mm. An International Organization for Standardization (ISO) sizing system is used to define endodontic files tip size. Files are typically color coded with an International Organization for Standardization (ISO) system to aid the dentist. Most commonly, steel files have 2% tapers, but in the past few years nickel titanium (NiTi) files with up to 12% tapers are gaining popularity. Endodontic instruments are generally available as both rotary and hand instruments.

Endodontic Files Market – Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, Dental Directory launched one of the largest ranges of endodontic hand files in the U.K. to optimize disinfection and facilitate greater precision for root canal treatment. The newly extended range contains more than 380 instruments including pluggers, reamers, K-files, Peeso reamers, spreaders, Gates Glidden drills, and barbed broaches.

Danaher Corporation

Founded in 1969, Danaher Corporation is based in Washington, U.S. It is a global leader in providing entire dental workflow. The company operates in following sectors: life science, dental, diagnostics and environmental and applied science. Danaher Corporation entered into the dental business in 2004 with the acquisition of KaVo and Gendex and it strengthen its position by acquiring Sybron Dental in 2006. Also, the acquisition of Nobel Biocare strengthen its position in the dental cement industry

Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona are two companies joined together in 2016: Dentsply International, a supply company founded in 1899 at New York and Sirona Dental Systems was founded in 1877 at Germany. The merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems to form Dentsply Sirona has enabled it to become the world’s largest manufacturer of dental products with update technologies for the dental professionals. The company has its operations in more than 40 countries and the sale of the products is extended in more than 120 countries.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Incorporated in 1923, Ivoclar Vivadent AG is located in Schaan, Liechtenstein. The company operates in three product areas: direct restoratives, removable prosthetics, and fixed prosthetics. The company offers dental products such as adhesives, alloys, ceramics, core build-up solutions/endodontics, metal-ceramics, luting materials, prevention/care solutions, removable denture prosthetics, restorative materials, and resin-based veneering, and CAD/CAM materials.

Brasseler USA

Founded in 1976, Brasseler USA is located in California, U.S. The company offers comprehensive line of surgical and dental instruments. The company provides instruments to healthcare professionals for use in endodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics, restorative dentistry, orthodontics, dental hygiene, oral-maxillofacial surgery, and dental laboratories.

High prevalence of dental disease and conditions is likely to be a key contributing factor for the growth of Endodontic Files Market

The global endodontic files market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increase in prevalence of dental disease and conditions, and increasing awareness about oral hygiene are expected to drive the global endodontic files market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, an estimated half of the world’s population was affected by oral diseases i.e. about 3.58 billion people had dental caries. Globally, about 2.4 billion people suffer from dental caries of permanent teeth, and 486 million kids suffer from caries of primary teeth.

Increase in the Geriatric Population Resulting in the Increase in the Demand for Endodontic Files Driving the Global Endodontic Files Market

Geriatric population with dental disorders is increasing globally; therefore, demand for dental restoration is increasing which is resulting in the increasing demand for endodontic consumables such as endodontic files. However, the risk associated with endodontic files may restrain the global endodontic files market. For instance, the use of nickel titanium (NiTi) files for root canal treatment has shown a high frequency or chance of instrument fracture, thus affecting the long term prognosis of root canal treatment.