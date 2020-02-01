Endocrine Testing Market Downstream Industries Analysis 2019-2027
The global Endocrine Testing market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Endocrine Testing market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Endocrine Testing market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Endocrine Testing market. The Endocrine Testing market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
segmented as follows:
Global Endocrine Testing Market, by Test, 2013-2023 (USD Million)
- Estradiol (E2) Test
- Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Test
- Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Test
- Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Test
- Dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEAS) Test
- Progesterone Test
- Testosterone Test
- Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Test
- Prolactin Test
- Cortisol Test
- Insulin Test
- Others (Gastrin, Thymosin, Secretin, etc.)
Global Endocrine Testing Market, by Diagnostic Technology, 2013 – 2023 (USD Million)
- Tandem Mass spectrometry
- Immunoassay (Enzyme immunoassays, Radioimmunoassays (RIA)) Technologies
- Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibody Technologies
- Sensor (Electrochemical, Biosensors, etc.) Technologies
- Clinical Chemistry Technologies
- Others (Liquid Chromatography + Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)
Global Endocrine Testing Market, by End User, 2013 – 2023 (USD Million)
- Hospitals
- Commercial Laboratories
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Home Based Tests
- Physician Offices
Global Endocrine Testing Market, by Geography, 2013 – 2023 (USD Million)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The Endocrine Testing market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Historical and future growth of the global Endocrine Testing market.
- Segmentation of the Endocrine Testing market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.
- Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Endocrine Testing market players.
The Endocrine Testing market research addresses critical questions, such as
- Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029?
- How are the consumers using Endocrine Testing for various purposes?
- Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Endocrine Testing ?
- At what rate has the global Endocrine Testing market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
- In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?
The global Endocrine Testing market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.