Empty Capsule Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2016 – 2026

market taxonomy. It is followed by an overview of market dynamics of the global empty capsules market, which includes XMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities that are influencing growth of the global empty capsules market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model has also been included in this report after analysis of individual regions, to better equip readers with meaningful insights on ongoing developments in the market.

Primary factors fuelling demand for empty capsules are rising demand for vegetarian- and halal-based capsules. Other major factors driving growth of the empty capsules market are rising demand for kosher and halal certified hard gelatin capsules. There is also increasing demand for gelatin capsules that are free from transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSE), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and prion for various applications in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries as well as in clinical research organisations (CROs). Besides, an increasing number of pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals companies are producing NSAIDS, cardiovascular drugs, anti-cancer drugs, probiotics and nutrient supplements in the form of capsules in developing countries. These are factors expected to fuel overall growth of the market over the forecast period. However, one of the major factors hampering growth of the empty capsules market is high cost of vegetarian capsules.

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into gelatin (hard)-based capsules and vegetarian-based capsules. A detailed analysis of each segment has been provided in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity and BPS analysis.

Based on raw material, the market has been segmented into type-A (pork skin), type-B gelatin (animal bones & calf skin), fish bone gelatin, hydroxy propyl methyl cellulose (HPMC), starch materials and pullulan.

Based on capsule size, the market has been segmented into size ‘000’, size ‘00’, size ‘0’, size ‘1’, size ‘2’, size’3’, size ‘4’ and size ‘5’. Based on route of administration, the market has been segmented into oral administration and inhalation administration. A detailed analysis of each segment has been provided in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity and BPS analysis.

Based on end user, the market has been segmented into pharmaceuticals companies, cosmetics & nutraceuticals companies and clinical research organisations (CROs). A detailed analysis of each segment has been provided in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity and BPS analysis.

The next section of the report highlights empty capsules adoption by region, and provides market outlook for 2016 – 2026. The study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the empty market worldwide, as well as analyses the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report are North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The above sections – analysis by product type, raw material type, size of capsules, administration type, end user and region – evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects in the global empty capsules market for 2016–2026. We have considered 2015 as the base year, 2016 as the estimated year and provided data for the forecast period, i.e., 2016-2026.

To ascertain empty capsules market size, we have also considered revenue generated by capsules manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated in the global empty capsules market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global empty capsules market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis based on supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the empty capsules market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

The empty capsules segments, by product type, raw material type, size of capsules, administration type, end user and region, are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the empty capsules market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the empty capsules market.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of empty capsules globally, Market Insights developed the empty capsules ‘Market Attractiveness Index’. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

Key categories of providers covered in the report are empty capsules manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment of the empty capsules value chain and the potential players with respect to the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the empty capsules marketplace.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, SWOT analysis and recent developments in the empty capsules market. Key market competitors covered in the report include Capsugel, ACG Worldwide, CapsCanada Corporation, Roxlor LLC, Qualicaps, Inc., Suheung Co., Ltd., Medi-Caps Ltd., Sunil Healthcare Ltd., Snail Pharma Industry Co., Ltd. and Bright Pharma Caps, Inc..

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Gelatin (Hard)-based Capsules Vegetarian-based Capsules

By Raw Material Type-A Gelatin (Pork Skin) Type-B Gelatin (Animal Bones & Calf Skin) Fish Bone Gelatin Hydroxy Propyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC) Starch Materials Pullulan

Capsule Size Size "000" Capsules Size "00" Capsules Size "0" Capsules Size "1" Capsules Size "2" Capsules Size "3" Capsules Size "4" Capsules Size "5" Capsules By Route of Administration Oral Administration Inhalation Administration

End User Pharmaceuticals Companies Cosmetics & Nutraceuticals Companies Clinical Research Organisations (CROs)



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC Southern Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Capsugel

ACG Worldwide

CapsCanada Corporation

Roxlor LLC (U.S.), Qualicaps, Inc.

Suheung Co., Ltd.

Medi-Caps Ltd.

Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

Snail Pharma Industry Co., Ltd.

Bright Pharma Caps, Inc.

