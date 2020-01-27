Employment Screening Services Market Competitive Benchmarking And Regions Analysis| Accurate Background, AuthBridge Research Services Private Limited,A-Check America

Employment Screening Services Market report provides detailed profiles of the major players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of the Employment Screening Services Market. It additionally understands marketing trends, market strategies, new product analysis, and financial overview. The report also contains information on market expectations for the coming years. The Employment Screening Services Industry report also provides a detailed summary of the macro and microelement estimations that are important to market participants and newly developed companies.

Employment screening services market in global is expected to grow from US$ 4.12 Bn in 2018 to US$ 6.25 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 4.8% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Europe was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. North America’s employment screening services market size is expected to gradually increase in the coming years till 2027, owing to the highest adoption of employment screening services in the region.

Companies Mentioned in Global Employment Screening Services Market: Accurate Background , AuthBridge Research Services Private Limited, A-Check America, DataFlow Group, Capita PLC, First Advantage, HireRight, Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations, Sterling Talent Solutions, Triton, Verity Screening Solutions, GoodHire, Insperity

Market Insights

Growing inclination towards advanced big data technology expected to boost the market

Big data refers to data collected from huge groups. The internet has been one of the prime factors driving the big data application in the employee screening market. The Internet has made it easy for social networking sites, search engines, marketers, and other sources to collect huge amounts of information about employees. Information collected from big data can be used by companies to create employee wellness programs, improve their health care policies, and improve internal promotions. According to the American Statistical Association (ASA), 53% of the HR departments use big data to help make strategic decisions for recruitment and selection and managing talent and performance.

Big Data offers merged information that shrinks unfairness in employment judgments and helps employers make better decisions in recruitment, appraisal and performance evaluations. Big Data, when paired with present advance techniques, can improve the selection of the right candidates, intensify the ability to recognize talent from cross-border, help overcome implicit and explicit biases in the work area and raise equality in access to jobs. Big data brings with it a huge opportunity in recruitment and employee screening process and can be one of the significant tools for an employer to make the decision.

GLOBAL EMPLOYMENT SCREENING SERVICES MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Employment screening services Market by Services

Background Screening

Verification

Driver Management

Medical & Drug Testing

Global Employment screening services Market by Background Screening

Credit Check

Criminal Record

Global Employment screening services Market by Verification

Qualification

Employment History Verification

Reference

Others

Global Employment screening services Market by Application

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government Agencies

Travel & Hospitality

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Global Employment screening services Market by Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Employment screening services Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Employment Screening Services Market Landscape Employment Screening Services Market – Key Market Dynamics Employment Screening Services Market – Global Market Analysis Employment Screening Services Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Employment Screening Services Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Employment Screening Services Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Employment Screening Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Employment Screening Services Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

