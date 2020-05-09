Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software Market Growing Demands and Precise Outlook – Culture Amp, Intelex Technologies, Litmos by CallidusCloud

This report on the global Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this particular industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the global market.

The Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software market are expected to reach with a Market Growth – CAGR of 8.0% from USD 1.26 Billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 2.34 Billion by 2025.

Key players cited in the report:

EtQ, WCAS-QuickBase, Halogen Software, MasterControl, ConvergePoint, Culture Amp, Intelex Technologies, Litmos by CallidusCloud, SkyPrep.

The service segment is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The demand for the services is increasing, along with the growing adoption of Application tracking software among industries.

Cloud deployment is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Telecom and IT end user accounts for the largest share of 27.3% of the market in 2018.

The IT and telecommunications end user is changing, along with the rapidly evolving technologies which are facilitating the rising need to hire qualified and experienced employees.

ATS helps the organizations when the job market is changing, and there is a rising competition among the recruiters for attracting, sourcing, and procuring talent.

Large enterprises segment accounts for the larger share of 63.8% of the market in 2018.

With the help of an applicant tracking system, recruiters and HR personnel can manage communication, promote open positions, improve the company brand, perform analytics, collect data, and control employee referrals.

Every business from small to the enterprise can be benefitted by executing an ATS into their hiring method.

A successful ATS can benefit the company directly in other ways as well.

APAC is forecasted to be the fastest growing market with the highest rate of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The drivers for the growth of this region are the presence of key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising use of technology in emerging countries like India, and China, along with several initiatives taken by the governments.

Product Segments of the Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software Market on the basis of Types are:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Application Segments of the Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software Market on the basis of Application are:

Healthcare

Technology

Financial services

Professional services

Retail

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

Full Browse the report description and TOC: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04301211926/global-employee-training-and-applicant-tracking-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025?Mode=86

Highlights of TOC :

Market Overview: It starts with the product overview and scope of the global Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software market size analysis for the review period 2019-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as the price; Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software report provide consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

