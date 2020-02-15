Employee Monitoring Solutions (Automated) Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2017 to 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Employee Monitoring Solutions market is growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. Growth in the adoption of cloud services and rising business competition are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of awareness about the functioning of these solutions and strict government regulations regarding privacy of employee may restrain the market growth.

Employee (automated) monitoring solutions are used to scrutinize the performance of employees in an organization. These solutions are ideal for analyzing training & development, staffing, retention rate, and similar workforce-related parameters that enable enterprise leaders to optimize their human resources.

Based on Component, the Software segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. The growth is due to various benefits associated by cloud technology such as flexibility, accuracy, real-time tracking and enhanced efficiency. By geography, North America held largest market share during forecast period due to many established players for as retail, BFSI and IT and telecommunication industries in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Evidence Management Market include Birch Grove Software, Inc., Hubstaff, Mobistealth.com, NetVizor, Saba Software, StaffCop, Time Doctor, Veriato Inc., Work Examiner, Awareness Technologies, Fair Trak , iMonitorSoft, Nandini Infosys Pvt. Ltd, OsMonito, SentryPC, Teramind Inc., Veriato Inc. and WorkTime.

Solutions Covered:

• Integrated

• Standalone

Components Covered:

• Professional Service

• Software

Enterprise Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprise

• Small and Medium Enterprise

End Users Covered:

• Education

• Hospitality

• Manufacturing

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

• Government

• Legal

• Telecom and IT

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

