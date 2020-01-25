Empirical forecast on HR Analytics Market 2020 Eventually Become Attractive 2025 with profiling key players Micro Strategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Sage People Limited

HR Analytics Market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +15%. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period considered is 2020 To 2026

HR analytics enables enterprises to analyze the HR data from various HR systems and draw out the conclusions based on the analysis. By leveraging the benefits of HR analytics, enterprises can find the best practices for recruitment, retention, and employee engagement. It also helps HR departments to make better decisions based on their data. It also improves employees’ overall experience and engages them in a better manner. Enterprises have also started to realize the various benefits of HR analytics and how it can help them improve their workforce planning.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are: GainInsights Solutions Pvt. Ltd., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Sage People Limited, SAP SE, Sisense Inc., Tableau Software, Talentsoft, Visier Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

On the basis of organization size, the HR analytics market has been segmented as follows:

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

On the basis of deployment types, the HR analytics market has been segmented as follows:

On-premises

Cloud

a) Market penetration-In depth data on the products and services offered by top players in the HR Analytics market. The report analyzes the HR Analytics market by products, application, end user and region.

b) Product development/innovation– Intricate insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the HR Analytics market.

c) Market development-Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for HR Analytics across various regions.

Key Regions:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Highlighted key points of this market research report:

-This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

-It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

-It provides seven-years forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

-It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

-It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

-It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Table of Contents:

Global HR Analytics Market Research Report 2020-2026

Chapter 1: HR Analytics Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: HR Analytics Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: HR Analytics Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global HR Analytics Market Forecast