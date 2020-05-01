Emotional Intelligence Market to reach US$XX billion in 2025 – Global Insights, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Key Trends & Developments
This report focuses on the global Emotional Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Emotional Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.
Emotional intelligence (EI), also known as Emotional quotient (EQ) and Emotional Intelligence Quotient (EIQ), is the capability of individuals to recognize their own emotions and those of others, discern between different feelings and label them appropriately, use emotional information to guide thinking and behavior.
The major driver for emotional intelligence market is the increasing growth of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) for managing social and personal implications of employees in organizations.
The emotional intelligence market in United States is expected to dominate during the forecast period because of strong presence of companies from emotional intelligence market and companies providing emotional intelligence solutions in this region.
In 2017, the global Emotional Intelligence market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cogito
Exforsys
TalentSmart
IHHP
Amazon
Google
IBM
Microsoft
Eyesight Technologies
Affectiva
NuraLogix
Gestigon
Crowd Emotion
Beyond Verbal
nViso
Kairos
Market analysis by product type
Touch-Based
Touchless
Market analysis by market
Healthcare
Media & Advertisement
Automotive
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Emotional Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Emotional Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Emotional Intelligence are as follows:
History Year: 2017-2018
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
