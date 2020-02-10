Emerging Opportunities in Cloud Services Brokerage Market with Accenture PLC, Capgemini S.A., NEC Corporation, IBM, Dell, Jam Cracker, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines Corporation

The cloud services brokerage market was valued at USD +4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD +11 billion by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of +14% during the forecast period.

Cloud services brokerage (CSB) is an IT role and business model in which a company or other entity adds value to one or more (public or private) cloud services on behalf of one or more consumers of that service via three primary roles including aggregation, integration and customization brokerage. Increasing adoption of cloud computing services and rapidly growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environment are boosting the market.

Accenture PLC, Capgemini S.A., NEC Corporation, Jamcracker, RightScale, Arrow Electronics, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines Corporation, Nephos Technologies, DoubleHorn, IBM, Dell, Jam Cracker.

Operations Management

Catalog Management

Workload Management

Integration

Reporting and Analytics

Security and Compliance

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

IT and Telecommunications,

Retail and Consumer Goods,

Manufacturing,

Government and Public Sector,

Media and Entertainment,

Energy and Utilities

Cloud Services Brokerage Market segmentation is also an important aspect of any market research report. Market segmentation is mostly based on demography, geography and behavior. It helps understand the consumers and their demands and behavior towards a particular market. Another important aspect covered in any market research report and is also a part of market segmentation is the regional study of the market. This section focusses on the regions with significant advancements in a particular market.

Regional analysis of any market can give a detailed overview of regions which have more business opportunities, revenue generation potential and a forecast of next few years. For any new business establishment or business looking to upgrade and make impactful changes in their businesses, this particular section in a market report is very important. In this Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market report, the region highlighted the most is North America. For many markets this region is of extreme importance.

This research report for Market explore different topics such as Market scope, market by end users or application, market by region, market size for the specific Service, sales and revenue by region, Industrial Chain, Market Effect Factors Analysis, market size forecast, and more. The research gives a forecast for the Cloud Services Brokerage industry till the year 2026.

Chapter 1 Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Demand

Chapter 6 Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 7 Cloud Services Brokerage Market Top Vendors

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

