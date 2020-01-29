Emerging Evolution in Solar Street Lighting Market: Trends and Top key Companies Profile (Philips, Leadsun, SEPCO, Jiawei) |Global Forecast to 2025

Solar Street Lighting Market 2019 Report analyses the Industry Status, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunity, Competition landscape and Forecast to 2023. This report also provides data on Patterns, Improvements, Target Business Sectors, Limits and Advancements.

Global Solar Street Lighting Market overview:

Detailed Study on Solar Street Lighting Market is growing at a CAGR during Forecasts year 2023. This Report covers the Major Players data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

The Global Solar Street Lighting systems can be an ideal lighting solution for lighting up Roadways, Streets, Yards, Boulevards, Car Parking Spaces, Airports, Parks, Civilian and Military Security installations, and almost any outdoor space. The solar panel receives sunlight and converts it into Electricity, storing thus obtained energy in Rechargeable Batteries. The light automatically turns on with nightfall and can be customized to the desired brightness and wattage. However, the installation of these systems in an appropriate manner is crucial to ensure maximum efficiency. They need to be installed in a shadow-free, sunlit area to ensure maximum output.

The Global Solar Street Lighting Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, End use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Solar Street Lighting Market is sub segmented into Standalone, Grid Connected.

In terms of the geographic analysis Solar Street Lighting is being easily accepted across the world, developing economies in Asia-Pacific and Africa will enjoy the main benefits of this technology. The governments in these nations are focusing primarily on the development of infrastructure, which has made providing centralized grid electricity financially challenging for them as it requires high capital, extensive workforce, and time to develop an entire transmission and distribution infrastructure. This, as a result, has compelled these countries to prefer solar lighting. The continual deployment of solar streetlights in these countries is likely to propel the overall Solar Street Lighting Market in the near future.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Solar Street Lighting Market are Philips

Leadsun, Solar Street Lights USA, SEPCO, Jiawei, Yingli Solar, SOKOYO, King-sun .

Latest Industry Updates:

Philips:- (Apr 15, 2019)Gulbahar Taurani to lead Philips Personal Health India

New Delhi, India – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, has elevated Gulbahar Taurani, a veteran in the consumer durables industry, to succeed A.D.A Ratnam as President, Philips Personal Health in India. Gulbahar, 44, brings a wealth of experience in electronics, domestic appliances and telecom. In his 15 years with Philips, Gulbahar has successfully led large teams across functions and businesses. In his most recent role as Marketing Director, Personal Health India, he was instrumental in driving deeper consumer connect, increasing brand awareness, innovation and operational excellence for all businesses in Personal Health.

Solar Street Lights USA:- Produces high quality, engineered systems that include solar LED lights and solar-electric power generation systems which are free from the utility grid. We also manufacturer a solar powered light system that ties into the utility grid. Our systems are engineered for long-term and reliable performance with little or no maintenance. The systems are designed for a wide range of physical and operating environments and are perfect for rural, suburban and metropolitan areas.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Table of Contents:

Global Solar Street Lighting Market Report 2019

1 Solar Street Lighting Definition

2 Global Solar Street Lighting Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Solar Street Lighting Business Introduction

4 Global Solar Street Lighting Market Segmentation (Region Level)

