Emergency Management and Incident Management Market to Witness Steady Expansion During2018 – 2028

In this Emergency Management and Incident Management market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of solution, the global Emergency Management and Incident Management market report covers the following solutions:

Companies offering these services are working in tandem with government organizations to develop and implement solutions that will help the latter in minimizing the damage caused by calamities. With increasing rules and regulations of the government worldwide, the emergency management and incident management market is gaining immense popularity.

Emergency Management and Incident Management Market: Inclusive Insights

Factors such as dynamic climatic conditions, rising natural calamities, government emphasis on safety policies, frequent terror attacks, and home violence are a few reasons behind the growth of the emergency management and incident management market. Although emergency management solutions are being implemented in several areas, majority of the solutions have either become obsolete or are running on outdated technologies. The emergency management and incident management market is presently ripe with several Tier 1 companies, offering technologically advanced and sophisticated solutions.

A favorable trend has been noticed in the adoption of emergency management and incident management solutions as key vendors and numerous government organizations across the globe are investing heavily and working towards offering technologically advanced and sophisticated solutions to provide protection and security during the occurrence of natural calamities or emergencies.

Emergency Management and Incident Management Market: Key Segments

The emergency management and incident management market is divided on the basis of communication technologies, professional services, type of system and platform, type of end users, and simulation tools. Communication technologies include vehicle-ready gateways, emergency response radars, satellite phones, and first respondents. Professional services include EOC design and integration, training and simulation, emergency operation design, consulting and public information system.

Types of systems include geospatial technologies, web-based solutions, earthquake warning systems, weather monitoring systems, tsunami warning systems, HAZMAT technologies, mass notification, surveillance system, monitoring systems, and warning systems. Geospatial solutions aid in pointing out the precise location of any natural calamity and are in high demand.

Types of end users include power plants, hospitals, manufacturing sector, government agencies, and enterprises. Simulation tools comprise hazard proliferation, evacuation simulation, and traffic simulation tools. By creating real-time situations, simulation tools assist in planning and preparing, and help in training and educating people for emergencies and natural calamities.

Emergency Management and Incident Management Market: Key Market Players

Key players in the emergency management and incident management market include Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Guardly Corp., Siemens AG, Cassidian, Environmental System Research Institute, Honeywell International, Motorola Solutions, Northrop Grumman, Intergraph Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Tata Consultancy Services, and VT MAK.

